When is the next Euros?

This one's not even over yet – but when's the next Euros?

Get your calendar out because we're going to delve into it. Over the last few years, you'd be forgiven for losing track.

After all, Euro 2020 was in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022 was in the winter…

When is the next European Championship?

The Euros trophy and Euro 2024 mascot in Stuttgart, Germany (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Since the first European Championship in 1960, the tournament has continued to operate on a four-year cycle.

The sole exception to this schedule was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to Euro 2020 being delayed by a year. But normal service has been resumed since then, meaning that the next Euros will be played four years from now, in 2028.

The 18th European Championship will be hosted by the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – and the Republic of Ireland. This will be the first time that Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have hosted games at a major international tournament.

Football's coming home in four years' time! (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 10 venues chosen are Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, City of Manchester Stadium, Everton Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park, Hampden Park, Millennium Stadium, Casement Park and Aviva Stadium.

Of the five host nations all hoping to be involved next time, just England and Scotland successfully qualified for Euro 2024. Scotland crashed out at the group stage with the worst record in the whole tournament, picking up just a single point from their three matches.

So far, England have performed poorly but managed to top their group and scrape through to the quarter-finals by beating Slovakia in extra time.

As one of the initial favourites to win the Euros, serious improvement will be needed to challenge for the trophy. Despite their continued struggles, the Three Lions face Switzerland on Saturday for a place in the last four.

