Why is Virgil van Dijk not at Euro 2020?

Virgil van Dijk is not part of the Netherlands squad for this summer's European Championship.

Due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the congested nature of the domestic season, UEFA allowed competing nations to name 26-man squads for Euro 2020.

Teams are usually restricted to just 23 players, but the decision to allow an additional three call-ups was well received around the continent.

Despite this, the Netherlands could not find room in their squad for Van Dijk, their captain.

That is because the Liverpool centre-back is still not fully fit after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last year.

Van Dijk suffered the debilitating injury after a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October's Merseyside derby.

Players tend to require around nine months to make their return to action, although it can take more than 12 months in some cases.

The European Championship got under way just eight months after Van Dijk had surgery to reconstruct his ligament.

The Dutchman therefore decided that the tournament had come too early for him.

The Liverpool man perhaps could have tried to hurry his return, but there is a higher risk of re-tearing the ligament if a comeback is rushed.

"Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything, I’ve just progressed nicely," Van Dijk told Liverpool's official website in May.

"In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?

"With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.

"So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.

"Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it – we all have to accept it.

"I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things. It’s tough, but I’m at peace with it."