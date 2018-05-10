7 teams who needed a favour from a rival: title chases, drop dodges and fan-led losses

It’s bad enough when you need favours from others, but what if those others are your traditional enemies? On the last day of the Championship, Burton needed a result at Preston and hope that fellow drop-dodgers Barnsley and Bolton were thwarted – by Derby and Forest respectively, the Brewers' local rivals.

It didn't come off – the Rams battered Barnsley, but Forest fell late on to Bolton and Burton lost at Preston anyway. But sometimes it can work – as you're about to find out...