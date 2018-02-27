9 players who went AWOL after being refused transfers

It’s fair to say Riyad Mahrez really wanted to move to Manchester City in January 2018. The Premier League champions-elect waited until the final few days of the transfer window to make an offer for the Algeria international, by which stage Leicester weren’t prepared to sell their star man.

Mahrez wasn’t happy and failed to report for training for several days, but he’s now back in the fold and ready to give his all for the Foxes – at least until the end of the season. The following nine players were rather more persistent…