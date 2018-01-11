Football's 14 finest insults: featuring Keane, Cantona... and poor Carlton Palmer

"Mick, you're a liar... you're a f***ing w*****. I didn't rate you as a player, I don't rate you as a manager, and I don't rate you as a person. You're a f***ing w***** and you can stick your World Cup up your a***. The only reason I have any dealings with you is that somehow you are the manager of my country and you're not even Irish, you English c***. You can stick it up your b******s."

Why not tell us what you really think, Roy?

Few tirades can have been so confusing yet unsurprising as Keane’s excoriation of Mick McCarthy shortly before the 2002 World Cup. An exceptionally, perhaps unhealthily focused Keane had used a newspaper interview to rail against Ireland’s preparations; when his manager took him to task in front of the squad, the Cork-born time-bomb exploded all over the avuncular Yorkshireman.

McCarthy had little choice but to expel his key man from the squad and the competition, although he was far from fully supported back home in what the Irish media called their ‘Diana moment’: an intense outpouring of emotion. While Keane took his dog Triggs for paparazzi-hounded walks, the rest of the squad went out in the last 16 to Spain on penalties.