FourFourTwo’s Premier League Team of the Year – if only one player per club could make it

No, not Burnley. Sean Dyche’s side have enjoyed an excellent season, but it was no surprise to see the PFA Team of the Year formed entirely of players who had hoped to challenge for the title at the start of 2017-18.

Yet while the gap between the top five and the rest cannot be ignored, there are plenty further down the division who deserve recognition as the campaign reaches its conclusion. In this slideshow, we’ve picked an alternative Team of the Year (in a 3-4-3 formation) using only one star per club.