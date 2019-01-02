Premier League players who should leave their clubs in January

Jenkinson is just six months away from celebrating his eighth anniversary as an Arsenal player, although he’s barely been seen in a Gunners shirt since 2013/14. The former Charlton man has indeed made only nine appearances for the club since then, just one of which has come in the Premier League.

Jenkinson has spent time on loan at West Ham and Birmingham in the last few seasons, but the time has surely come for the defender to push for a permanent transfer. Occasion Europa League and League Cup outings shouldn’t be enough for a 26-year-old who’s played for England.