Remembered! The absolutely bonkers Boxing Day of 1963

Promoted the previous summer under Tommy Docherty, Chelsea utilised high energy, quick passing and innovative tactics like overlapping full-backs. Many of their players would go on to become household names: goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, centre-back Ron "Chopper" Harris, future record goalscorer Bobby Tambling (pictured) and playmaker captain Terry Venables, all products of the youth system.

They spent Christmas at a seaside hotel and the 20th-placed home side were equally accommodating. Chelsea were 4-0 up by the break – "Everyone could have gone home by half-time," according to the Daily Mirror report – through Albert Murray, Peter Houseman and a Barry Bridges brace. After some Tangerine tactical tweaks, Dave Durie halved the deficit but Venables iced the cake.

A festive fixture feature at the time was that the Boxing Day protagonists would play the same opponents two days later at the other team’s ground. Chelsea won 1-0 at the Bridge and would go on to finish fifth; Blackpool ended up 18th.