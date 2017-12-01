Who'd be in a combined Arsenal and Man United team?
By Greg Lea
Arsenal/Man United combined XI
Arsenal and Manchester United are two of English football's biggest clubs, but neither have finished on top of the pile since 2013 - the Gunners since 2004. Nevertheless, meetings between the pair remain hotly contested, with both sides desperate to end their title droughts this season.
For the purpose of this slideshow, though, Arsenal and United have joined forces to form a combined XI. But which team provides the most players?
GK: David de Gea (Man United)
United fans are still grateful for Real Madrid's faulty fax machine, which prevented De Gea's proposed move to Real Madrid from going through in summer 2015. The Spaniard has since added another Player of the Year award to his haul at Old Trafford – he’s now won it three times – impressing with his cat-like reflexes and shot-stopping abilities.
Petr Cech has enjoyed a fine career in the Premier League and, according to Arsene Wenger, could continue playing until he's 40. The Arsenal goalkeeper is probably past his best, though, with De Gea - among the best custodians in the world – consequently getting the nod between the sticks.
RB: Antonio Valencia (Man United)
Hector Bellerin is a fantastic prospect who’s gradually getting back to his best after a tough 2016/17, but Valencia continues to exceed expectations at right-back for United. Previously a solid yet unspectacular winger, the Ecuador international has shone in a deeper role in the last few seasons, providing drive, athleticism and, perhaps most surprising of all, solid one-on-one defending at full-back.
Bellerin is quicker than his United counterpart and also has a higher ceiling, but Valencia edges him out on performances in the last 12 months.
CB: Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)
Toby Alderweireld and Cesar Azpilicueta may be more celebrated, but Koscielny is also among the division’s best defenders. Quick and aggressive, he is arguably Arsenal's most important player; it’s no surprise that, over the last five seasons, the Frenchman has started virtually every top-flight game for the Gunners when he’s been fit.
Phil Jones has enjoyed a terrific start to the season, but doubts related to fitness (he's currently injured) and decision-making persist. The ex-Blackburn man has demonstrated his quality in recent months, but he's yet to overtake Koscielny in the Premier League pecking order.
CB: Eric Bailly (Man United)
Bailly was not the finished article when he arrived at Old Trafford in summer 2016 and he still has further room for improvement, but it's hard to fault the Ivorian for his performances in the Premier League up to now. Quick, strong and an intelligent reader of the game, the former Villarreal man has almost all the qualities needed to thrive as a modern-day centre-back.
Shkodran Mustafi is perhaps Bailly's closest challenger from the Arsenal side of the divide; the 25-year-old has done brilliantly since returning to the side in November, but he was often hit and miss last term and still needs to prove he can deliver on a consistent basis.
LB: Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)
It's true that Monreal has tended to feature at centre-half for Arsenal this season, but he's spent most of his career as a left-back – which is where he's selected in this four-man backline.
An assured and dependable figure, Monreal often flies under the radar but deserves his place in this combined XI. The Spaniard is rarely caught out of position and is also an underrated passer of the ball. While Ashley Young has performed admirably on the left this season and Sead Kolasinac has caught the eye going forward, Monreal remains the natural choice at full-back.
CM: Nemanja Matic (Man United)
Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea sanctioned Matic’s sale to United in the summer, with the midfielder’s subsequent performances doing little to change the view that the Blues shouldn’t have allowed him to join a domestic rival.
Granit Xhaka has shown signs of improvement at times in 2017/18 and is a superior long-range passer to Matic, but he’s still too erratic and doesn’t bring the same control as the United man, who is far steadier both in and out of possession.
CM: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Ramsey was rightly criticised for his ill-disciplined display in Arsenal's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool in August, but he's been fantastic in the centre of the Gunners' midfield since then. An expert at making late runs into the box, the Welshman is also adept at creating chances for others and linking up with his attacking team-mates ahead of him.
Ander Herrera possesses more bite than the Arsenal man, but he's not as productive in the final third and doesn't offer the same invention from the engine room. Ramsey has his faults and doubts remain about his capability to play in a midfield two in the big games, but he's certainly worthy of his spot in this combined XI.
CM: Paul Pogba (Man United)
It’s no coincidence that United have looked like a far stronger proposition since Pogba returned from injury in November. The France international provides the X factor that was conspicuous by its absence during his recent spell on the sidelines, with his passing, first touch and crossing ability all exceptional.
Pogba is also quick and powerful and is therefore the type of player who can contribute both on the counter-attack and in phases of established possession. Still only 24, he has the potential to one day win the Ballon d’Or.
RW: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
The right-hand side of a three-man frontline may not be Ozil’s natural position, but he’s played in that role before and would cause major problems drifting infield onto his stronger left foot. The ex-Real Madrid playmaker is often criticised for a perceived lack of work rate, but there are few better when it comes to fashioning scoring opportunities for team-mates.
Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been deployed on the right by Jose Mourinho, but an on-song Ozil is a cut above both United players.
ST: Romelu Lukaku (Man United)
Lukaku has struggled for goals in the last couple of months, but his track record in the Premier League speaks for itself. Even before his switch to Old Trafford in the summer, the Belgian had struck 104 times in the English top flight – all by the time of his 24th birthday.
Alexandre Lazacette is an excellent centre-forward who has enjoyed a smoother adaptation to English football than many anticipated, but Lukaku’s knack for being in the right place at the right time inside the 18-yard box earns him the No.9 shirt.
Players per club: Arsenal 5, Man United 6
LW: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Sanchez scored 24 goals in the Premier League in 2016/17, a highly impressive tally considering he spent much of the season as a wide forward. The Chilean is capable of playing through the middle but does his best work when starting from the left, cutting inside and exploiting space in and around the penalty area.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both hugely gifted young footballers, but neither has yet done enough to displace Sanchez in this combined team.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.