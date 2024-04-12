10 Liverpool players to leave, raising £150m, in huge overhaul when Jurgen Klopp leaves: report

Liverpool will let as many as 10 players leave Anfield when Jurgen Klopp departs the club this summer.

The German is edging towards his final few fixtures as manager on Merseyside and still competing for the Premier League and Europa League – though last night's catastrophic 3-0 defeat at Atalanta has put a dent in the latter.

Whoever takes the Liverpool job will want to put their own stamp on the side – but they could have to contend with massive outgoings, as the Reds revolutionise their squad.

Liverpool were humbled at home to Atalanta (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Express have named a handful of stars who could all leave this summer, raising over £150 million for the next Liverpool manager to spend.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are two stars linked with exits, who the reports suggests could leave for a minimum of £64m and £55m respectively, citing Transfermarkt values. Caiomhin Kelleher, Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are all named as outgoings earmarked for this summer, too.

This is without touching on 30-somethings at the end of their current contracts: Adrian, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will all see their deals expire at the conclusion of the current campaign, with the latter two believed to be commanding high wage packets.

Thiago will almost certainly leave Anfield this summer (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, all of these exits are fully believable, with the likes of Diaz and Salah a little more outlandish – though with plenty of noise over Diaz's future and Salah now well into his 30s, it wouldn't surprise us to see one of them leave this summer.

Both, however, would be a little less believable. Liverpool could well command a lot more than the £150m touted by The Express for this transfers, however, as these values feel like incredibly conservative estimates.

