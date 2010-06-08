Abidal back in training, Toulalan rested
By app
KNYSNA, South Africa - Centre-back Eric Abidal returned to training with France on Tuesday with midfielder Jeremy Toulalan standing down.
Abidal did not train on Monday because of "slight muscular fatigue," according to a team spokesman.
Asked why Toulalan did not train on Tuesday, the spokesman said: "It's the same as Abidal yesterday, he's being rested."
France start their campaign against Uruguay on Friday in Cape Town. They will also face Mexico and hosts South Africa in Group A.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.