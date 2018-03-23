Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
Johan Absalonsen scored a stunning volley as Adelaide United cruised to a 5-2 A-League victory over Newcastle Jets.
Adelaide United ended their four-game winless streak in emphatic fashion with a comprehensive 5-2 thrashing of Newcastle Jets in the A-League.
The Reds had only taken two points from a possible 12 in recent weeks but they turned on the style to deliver a hammer blow to Newcastle's hopes of catching leaders Sydney FC.
Daniel Adlung got Adelaide off to a solid start with a 15th-minute opener from Johan Absalonsen's pinpoint cut-back, and the midfielder doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.
Adlung delivered a dangerous free-kick into the Newcastle penalty area that evaded all his team-mates, but also sailed beyond the reach of Newcastle goalkeeper Jack Duncan.
The Jets – unbeaten in six prior to their trip to Coopers Stadium – halved the deficit just after the hour through Ben Kantarovski, the 25-year-old netting his fourth of the season.
performance!March 23, 2018
It was not enough to spark a comeback, though, as Adelaide turned on the style with three goals in 11 minutes.
Ryan Kitto's composed finish restored their two-goal advantage, before Absalonsen fired a stunning left-foot volley beyond Duncan from Michael Marrone's deep delivery.
Dzengis Cavusevic added a fifth in the 79th minute before Kantarovski grabbed his second in the closing stages – although that was a mere consolation.
Victory lifts Adelaide to within a point of Melbourne City in fourth, but the real winners could be Sydney, who can move eight clear at the summit with victory over Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.