Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies
After initially being in line to return from a knee injury against Spain, Sergio Aguero has left Argentina's tour squad.
Sergio Aguero has been released from the Argentina squad and will miss friendlies against Italy and Spain as he continues recovery from a knee injury.
The Manchester City star suffered the injury during training with his club, missing their last outing before the international break against Stoke City.
He had been called up to the squad by coach Jorge Sampaoli in the hope he could feature against Spain in Madrid, Friday's clash with Italy never thought to be a realistic target for a return.
But Argentina have decided it best to release him and not use him in either encounter, allowing Aguero to continue recuperating.
[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] El jugador Sergio Agüero quedó desafectado del resto de la gira para continuar la recuperación en su rodilla izquierda. March 23, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.