Ajax sign Sigthorsson from Alkmaar
By app
ROTTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam have signed Iceland striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson from AZ Alkmaar on a four-year deal, the Dutch champions said on Monday.
The 21-year-old came through the Alkmaar youth ranks before breaking into the first team last season and scoring 15 goals.
According to Dutch media reports, Ajax will pay Alkmaar 4 million euros for Sigthorsson, who has won four caps for Iceland.
