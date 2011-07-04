Trending

Ajax sign Sigthorsson from Alkmaar

ROTTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam have signed Iceland striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson from AZ Alkmaar on a four-year deal, the Dutch champions said on Monday.

The 21-year-old came through the Alkmaar youth ranks before breaking into the first team last season and scoring 15 goals.

According to Dutch media reports, Ajax will pay Alkmaar 4 million euros for Sigthorsson, who has won four caps for Iceland.