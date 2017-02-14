Albiol and Callejon determined to upset old friends

Napoli's Raul Albiol and Jose Callejon know Real Madrid better than most and will do all they can to avoid a loss when they return to their old club in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The pair left Madrid for Napoli in 2013 after four and two years of respective service to the European champions.

They have sounded a warning to their current team-mates that their old friends will not be going easy on them and Callejion claimed it is vital to return to Italy with a goal.

"Not losing here is a good result. We want to score; that would be important for the second leg," he said in Tuesday's media conference.

"We want to play as we have done for the last year and a half, feeling comfortable in ourselves.

"Raul and I have friends here: [Sergio] Ramos, [Alvaro] Morata, [Dani] Carvajal, Nacho. We've seen them with the national side.

"I've spoken with Cristiano [Ronaldo] too. We're still in contact with people here."

Albiol added: "It's always hard to play here.

"It's a tough tie against the defending champions and we know we have to give our all in both games, especially tomorrow in order to still be in the tie in the second leg at home.

"We need to be on it from the off. Ninety minutes here are very hard, we know this and we'll come out tomorrow with this mentality."