Alex Gogic misses out for Hibernian following coronavirus test results

Hibernian are without Alex Gogic for their Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen after the midfielder’s false positive coronavirus test forced the cancellation of their final training session.

Gogic has been told to self-isolate for 10 days despite a follow-up Covid-19 test coming back negative.

A club statement read: “Following a routine round of testing on Friday, a Hibernian player returned a result which required further investigation.

Following testing on Friday, a Hibernian player returned a result which required further investigation.— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 30, 2020

“This resulted in us cancelling a planned training session for Saturday at the Hibernian Training Centre, with subsequent tests for the individual concerned conducted the following day reporting negative.

“However, the player has been advised by the Scottish FA and the Scottish government to self-isolate for the next 10 days.

“The club has strictly adhered to all protocols and today’s game against Aberdeen will take place as planned.”

Gogic later confirmed he was self-isolating. The former Hamilton midfielder’s test result will also rule him out of the Cyprus squad following his first international call-up.

So disappointed to be missing out on a big game today, especially after my follow-up tests came back negative.— Alexander Gogić (@Gogic13) August 30, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “So disappointed to be missing out on a big game today, especially after my follow-up tests came back negative.

“Health comes first and thankfully everyone in my house is also negative.

“Good luck to the boys. I’ll be cheering you on from the house. See you soon.”