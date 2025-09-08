The Arsenal badge on a seat in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium

Viktor Gyokeres has started life at Arsenal well.

The Swedish striker has two Premier League goals in three games for the Gunners after making a big money move this summer from Sporting Clube de Portugal.

His arrival was part of a big summer for Mikel Arteta's side, who brought in over £260 million worth of new talent as they look to push themselves over the line and finally win a major trophy.

Why Viktor Gyokeres may miss game time for Arsenal in 2026

Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Gyokeres, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, was brought in after Arsenal suffered a major injury crisis in attack last season, which saw them field Mikel Merino as a striker at times after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

It's evident he has become Arsenal's main striker, starting each of their three games so far against Manchester United, Leeds and Liverpool, however a peculiar situation may render him unavailable for a period of time.

Mikel Merino played as an emergency striker for Arsenal at times last year (Image credit: Alamy)

According to The Mirror, Gyokeres has agreed to give evidence as a witness in a defamation trial in Sweden next year.

Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has filed a lawsuit against two Swedish publications, Fotboll Sthlm and Expressen, who have accused Cetinkaya and his agency of having ties to criminal gangs.

Cetinkaya denies the allegations, but the lawyer in the case has confirmed Gyokeres will take to the stand if required.

Gyokeres himself is not accused of any crimes.

Mikel Arteta may have a selection headache on his hands in the near future (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners are next in action against Nottingham Forest as they return from the first international break of the season, before their Champions League curtain raiser away to Athletic Bilbao.

They are coming off the back of a 1-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield, which was billed as an early title decider.