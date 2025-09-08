Arsenal man could miss Premier League fixtures as a result of Swedish lawsuit: report
Arsenal's new striker Viktor Gyokeres may miss game time in 2026 for an unusual reason
Viktor Gyokeres has started life at Arsenal well.
The Swedish striker has two Premier League goals in three games for the Gunners after making a big money move this summer from Sporting Clube de Portugal.
His arrival was part of a big summer for Mikel Arteta's side, who brought in over £260 million worth of new talent as they look to push themselves over the line and finally win a major trophy.
Why Viktor Gyokeres may miss game time for Arsenal in 2026
Gyokeres, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, was brought in after Arsenal suffered a major injury crisis in attack last season, which saw them field Mikel Merino as a striker at times after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.
It's evident he has become Arsenal's main striker, starting each of their three games so far against Manchester United, Leeds and Liverpool, however a peculiar situation may render him unavailable for a period of time.
According to The Mirror, Gyokeres has agreed to give evidence as a witness in a defamation trial in Sweden next year.
Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has filed a lawsuit against two Swedish publications, Fotboll Sthlm and Expressen, who have accused Cetinkaya and his agency of having ties to criminal gangs.
Cetinkaya denies the allegations, but the lawyer in the case has confirmed Gyokeres will take to the stand if required.
Gyokeres himself is not accused of any crimes.
The Gunners are next in action against Nottingham Forest as they return from the first international break of the season, before their Champions League curtain raiser away to Athletic Bilbao.
They are coming off the back of a 1-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield, which was billed as an early title decider.
