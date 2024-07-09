Alvaro Morata in potential shock freak injury - is he ruled out of the Euro 2024 final?

Alvaro Morata might have suffered a freak injury incident after full time of Spain vs France.

The Atletico Madrid forward was taken off in the second half of the match, just to give him a rest, rather than because of a knock. But according to the BBC, the Spain captain has twisted his knee in a strange moment involving a photographer while celebrating after full-time.

“He's limping quite heavily and he looks quite upset,” Gary Lineker said, while showing footage of what appeared to be a photographer slipping while running, sliding into the No.7, jarring his knee.

Alvaro Morata suffers a twisted knee (Image credit: BBC)

This was perhaps the pick of the knockout stage thus far. The French were nodded ahead by Randal Kolo Muani, with the mercurial and maskless Kylian Mbappe pushing Jesus Navas back with his pace and trickery. France weren't ahead for long, however, with a new record being set for the youngest-ever Euros scorer, when Lamine Yamal whipped a stunning left-footed curling effort into the top corner.

Soon after that, Dani Olmo gave La Roja the lead, drilling the ball into Mike Maignan's net, via Jules Kounde's deflection, turning the match around. Spain hung on: they'll feature in Sunday's final against Netherlands or England.

