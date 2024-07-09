Alvaro Morata in potential shock freak injury - is he ruled out of the Euro 2024 final?

Spain forward Alvaro Morata has been involved in a strange incident after full-time, twisting his knee

Alvaro Morata might have suffered a freak injury incident after full time of Spain vs France.

The Atletico Madrid forward was taken off in the second half of the match, just to give him a rest, rather than because of a knock. But according to the BBC, the Spain captain has twisted his knee in a strange moment involving a photographer while celebrating after full-time.

