Amorebieta called up by Venezuela

Coach Cesar Farias included the 25-year-old in a 23-man squad to face Colombia and Ecuador next month.

Amorebieta, born in Venezuela and raised in the Basque Country, has yet to reply to a private invitation sent several days earlier by the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF).

"Some days ago he was sent a private call-up," FVF President Rafael Esquivel said in a statement.

"We are awaiting his reply in view of his own interest in wearing the Vinotinto (red wine) shirt and Farias's wish to have him in the team given his excellent sporting qualities."

Venezuela, preparing for next year's Copa America in Argentina, will play Colombia at home on September 3 and Ecuador four days later.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums