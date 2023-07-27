Gabriel Jesus to Real Madrid: Is the Arsenal striker the alternative to Kylian Mbappe?

Could Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus be Real Madrid's backup plan in the event that they don't end up with Kylian Mbappe? It sounds far-fetched – but a deal may well suit all parties.

The Brazilian moved to north London 12 months ago for a fee believed to be around £45 million, to solve the longstanding No.9 conundrum at the Emirates Stadium. Jesus struck 11 goals in 26 appearances last term, in the end, but his campaign was blighted by a knee injury sustained at the World Cup.

A year later though, could Arsenal be prepared to part with their first-choice forward if Real Madrid make them an offer they can't refuse?

Real Madrid wanted Gabriel Jesus before Arsenal signed him

Real Madrid's interest in Gabriel Jesus stems back to the 2021/22 season (Image credit: Getty)

Let's rewind back to around April 2022, when rumours that Jesus could move to Arsenal first surfaced. It was reported at the time that the Gunners were the only real suitors for the striker, with Tottenham links later surfacing.

According to Fabrizio Romano and as reported by SI, however, Jesus was wanted by Real Madrid. The only issue was that La Liga only allows for a certain number of non-EU players in your squad – and Carlo Ancelotti already had those slots filled up by Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao.

All three players have since been granted Spanish citizenship, joining Uruguayan Fede Valverde. Los Blancos have gone and signed two non-EU players in Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler – so who will the third spot go to?

It's possible that the 14-time European champions are holding that card for if Kylian Mbappe doesn't end up joining. Harry Kane was rumoured at one stage – though feels too expensive, with an asking price of £100m. Returning for Jesus, therefore, makes sense.

Arsenal could probably afford to let Jesus go – especially if a good offer comes in

In May 2022, Arsenal were facing the prospect of losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on free transfers, having released Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang midseason. Now, the situation up front is a hell of a lot rosier.

The Gunners have retained Eddie Nketiah with a new contract and when Jesus suffered his injury last season, the side still functioned well with the young English striker up front. And if that alone isn't proof that manager Mikel Arteta can cope with his Brazilian No.9, the squad is now stacked with more options.

Gabriel Martinelli looks like he could one day play more regularly in that position, with Arteta telling FFT in 2021 that the starlet is a striker. Leandro Trossard has played up front for Arsenal as a false nine and Kai Havertz has since been brought into the club, giving Arteta three completely different options through the middle.

Let's not forget about £50m-rated Folarin Balogun, either, fresh from his loan and wanting regular minutes. If a big bid came in for Gabriel Jesus… would you take it to freshen up options in midfield and provide Bukayo Saka with a top-class deputy?

The deal remains highly unlikely, however… for a number of reasons

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have an excellent relationship with one another (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal aren't in the business of letting their best players leave anymore – and despite how good the likes of Nketiah, Trossard and Havertz may well be, Jesus is still their best No.9 at this moment in time. Jesus is now effectively vice-captain following Granit Xhaka's departure – so it's not just about tactics.

But remember how everything clicked when Jesus first came into this side? Arteta has been building around this, even suggesting that Havertz could play in midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard 55 times next season. Nketiah deputised nicely for Jesus but Martinelli and Xhaka both dipped in output without such a free-roaming forward ahead of them.

Although Real are said to be prepared to pay big for Mbappe, there's no guarantee they'd do the same for someone who's comfortably second-choice. Would Jesus want to leave right now, either, having spent a year in a setup where he feels appreciated and is starting to challenge? Or would he rather wait another year and see what happens?

Though there was interest there at some stage, it seems highly unlikely that the move will happen now, at least this summer. It would take a huge bid to tempt Arsenal, too.

