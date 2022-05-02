Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale makes savage comment towards Rob Holding over his first Premier League goal
By Mark White published
Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding scored his first-ever top-flight goal this weekend – and Aaron Ramsdale still couldn't resist a post-match roasting of his teammate
Arsenal pair Aaron Ramsdale and Rob Holding certain seem like they get on – and it's just as well, following Rambo's trolling of his centre-back.
The Gunners beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday to move back into the top four above rivals Tottenham, with Holding getting on the scoresheet for the first time in the Premier League.
The Bolton Baresi was interviewed by Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves after the match with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale – who took the opportunity to reference the defender's hair.
"I've scored a few Carabao Cup goals but it's nice to get my first Prem goal and hopefully, I can build on that," Holding said of the glancing header that opened the scoring.
"Only took six years and a new hairline," said Ramsdale, almost under his breath to his teammate.
Holding however chuckled along, seemingly taking the joke well. Perhaps he's used to it, though: it's not the first time that Rambo has mentioned Holding's hair in front of a Sky Sports camera.
"This is what it now looks like," the England keeper said pointing at Holding's barnet during a game of 'Never Have I Ever', on YouTube. "And this is what it used to look like," he finished, pointing at his own head.
Ramsdale has been a huge hit both on and off the field this season with fans, looking solid between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's side and enrapturing supporters with his infectious personality.
Holding, meanwhile, has been used sporadically this campaign but has barely put a foot wrong in defence – or a hair. And those luscious locks are looking fantastic.
Arsenal transfer news
The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.
Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. One Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.
Elsewhere at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has spoken openly over his doubts taking the Gunners job and Vagner Love has chatted exclusively to FFT about the move to Arsenal under Wenger that very nearly happened for him in the noughties.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.