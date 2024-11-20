Arsenal in talks over sensational Arda Guler deal this January: report
Arsenal are looking to bring in Arda Guler, with the Real Madrid star finding minutes hard to come by
Arsenal have opened talks to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid this January, as Mikel Arteta looks to salvage the Gunners' season.
Arteta's side sit fourth in the table, ahead of taking on high-flying Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action returns. Arsenal are nine points off Liverpool at the top of the table, with a lack of goals costing them of late.
In fact, the north Londoners haven't won since early November in the league, with Arteta perhaps set to try and change that – with a huge move for Real Madrid superstar Arda Guler.
Arsenal have opened discussions over Arda Guler signing this winter
Guler rose to prominence at Euro 2024 this summer, and was ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.
Having joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce during the summer transfer window of 2023, Guler has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's side, after being sidelined for much of the last campaign through injury. Despite being fit this term though, minutes have still been hard to come by.
Now, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal have opened talks to sign the attacking midfielder on loan.
Arsenal, of course, signed club captain Martin Odegaard from Real on loan in January 2021 – another Los Blancos wonderkid who struggled for minutes at the Bernabeu. They then made the deal permanent over that summer.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With just 747 minutes in a Real shirt, Guler could well be rehabilitated by Arteta, who may choose to use him as a Bukayo Saka alternative or another option in midfield.
Turkish outlet Takvim linked Arsenal with a move in 2023, while it was reported earlier this year that “all roads lead to” Guler leaving on loan.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this would be a good move for Arsenal… but would it be for Guler? The last thing the Turkish international needs is to be battling the likes of Saka, Odegaard and others for game time.
Guler is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.