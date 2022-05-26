Arsenal report: Gunners' striker hunt leads them to two-time Champions League winner

Arsenal could make a move for Alvaro Morata, according to reports, as their search for a new striker continues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed the Emirates Stadium in January, while Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both out of contract next month.

There is still hope in the red half of north London that Nketiah will sign fresh terms with the Gunners, but Lacazette looks set to leave when his deal expires on June 30.

Even if Nketiah is retained, Arsenal (opens in new tab) will need to add at least one more centre-forward to their ranks ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta's side will have to balance domestic commitments with the Europa League after securing a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this term.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gabriel Jesus are among the England-based players that have been linked with a switch to the Emirates.

But Arsenal are also looking further afield and a report by Tuttosport (opens in new tab) states that Morata is under consideration.

The Italian publication writes that Arsenal and Barcelona (opens in new tab) are the likeliest destinations for a player who has won four league titles, two Champions Leagues and the Europa League during his career to date.

Morata spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Juventus (opens in new tab) from Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab), but the Serie A side are unlikely to take up the option that would allow them to purchase the Spain international for just shy of £30m.

Atletico, who are on the lookout for a successor to the ageing Luis Suarez, could opt to keep hold of Morata.

But the Spanish side would be willing to cash in on the 29-year-old for the right price, and Arsenal are currently mulling over a bid.

Morata was far from a roaring success in his previous spell in the Premier League, scoring only 24 goals in 72 appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab).

The aforementioned report adds that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the situation for a while, which suggests their interest is serious.