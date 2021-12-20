Arsenal report: Juventus star Aaron Ramsey could return in sensational swap deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal could bring Aaron Ramsey back to the Emirates Stadium – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading in the opposite direction.

That's according to recent rumours that have suggested that the hero of two FA Cup final wins for the Gunners wants to return to England and that his former midfield partner could offer him a pathway back.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played several years alongside Ramsey in Arsene Wenger's midfield, with arguably the Welshman's best season coming in 2013/14 with Arteta by his side. Ramsey has spoken complimentarily about the Spaniard since and said that he believed he Arteta would become an excellent manager.

Now with Ramsey's employers, Juventus, interested in Aubameyang, there could be a deal to be reached that satisfies all parties.

Ramsey left north London in 2019 after the Gunners chose to let his contract wind down to its conclusion, revoking a deal offered to him to extend his time at the club. But that was under different management, with Unai Emery as coach and Raul Sanlehhi as the Head of Football. Now, with Arteta and Edu at the helm, they may be interested in Ramsey – who reportedly had no intention to leave.

Aubameyang's situation is increasingly fraught at London Colney too, with the Gabonese goalscorer still training on his own away from teammates following his disciplinary misdemeanour ahead of the 3-0 Southampton victory.

Still, the deal seems unlikely for a number of reasons, despite the excitement that it will no doubt generate from Arsenal fans.

While Aubameyang is a target for Juventus, the 32-year-old's age and considerable wages make a January swoop difficult for the Old Lady – while Ramsey is said to earn £400,000 a week at Juve: more than any British footballer worldwide.

Arsenal have moved towards a policy of signing much younger players on much more sensible salaries, while former cult figure Ramsey has endured plenty of injuries in the past two and a half years in Turin.

Should Arsenal look for a swap deal with Juventus, it's far more likely that the likes of Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski and even Paulo Dybala are considered by Arteta and Edu.