Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta has smart plan to increase his transfer budget

Arsenal have made 11 players available for transfer as they seek to raise funds for their own targets, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Having narrowly missed out on the top four last term, Mikel Arteta has set about strengthening his squad for the campaign ahead.

Both Arteta and Edu, the sporting director, have hinted that Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s business is not done yet.

And in order to raise funds and free up space in the wage bill before the window closes on September 1, they are ready to cash in on several fringe members of the squad.

According to football.london (opens in new tab), as many as 11 players are facing the chop at the Emirates Stadium.

Bernd Leno is on the verge of joining Fulham (opens in new tab) after losing his spot as Arsenal's No.1 goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale last term.

Folarin Balogun is set to join Stade de Reims on a season-long loan, following Nuno Tavares and Arthur Okonkwo in securing temporary moves elsewhere.

Balogun's wages will be paid by the French club, who have an option to purchase him permanently.

Arsenal are also open to offers for Lucas Torreira, Alex Runarsson, Reiss Nelson, Ainsley-Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe and Pablo Mari.

If all those players were to depart, that would add up to 11 exits including those of Tavares and Okonkwo.

Torreira is in talks with Galatasaray over a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, while Bellerin could re-join Real Betis after a loan spell with the Spanish side.

Arsenal will have to accept a huge loss on Pepe, whom they paid £72m for in 2019.

The Ivory Coast international is not part of Arteta's plans and will be let go if a suitable offer is made.

Arsenal will begin the new Premier League season against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Friday.