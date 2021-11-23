Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta set to win the race for "the next Kylian Mbappe"

Arsenal are set to sign 18-year-old wonderkid Ianis Stoica from FCSB in Romania, dubbed "the new Kylian Mbappe".

That's according to reports in the country that have linked the youngster to Mikel Arteta's side. Arteta is said to be a big admirer of the forward and has made him a priority, despite his young age.

Arsenal are set to lose two strikers in the summer, as it currently stands. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract in 2022, with Arteta looking at new options in his frontline.

Gabriel Martinelli is on the fringes of the squad following a lengthy injury last year, while Folarin Balogun was promoted from the academy last season and expressed an interest on heading on loan during the January transfer window.

Arteta has opted for two strikers up front recently and may want another option.

The Gunners spent close to £150m in the January transfer window, bolstering their tired squad with a number of youngsters, including Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale. All six have been integrated into the six already, with most of them impressing the Emirates faithful.

Stoica is a pacy young forward who would offer dynamism in the attack, though he still has a lot of development ahead of him. He has already racked up over 50 appearances for the Romanian side and made his debut at 14.

"He is technically skilled, physically strong and very smart," club owner Gigi Becali said of his side's prodigy. "To look at him, you'd think he is 23 years old - not 18."