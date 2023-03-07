Arsenal to offer Reiss Nelson a new contract, with the winger a part of future plans: report
Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has come through the academy – but despite his last-gasp goal on Saturday, he's out of contract at the end of the season
Arsenal are to open talks with Reiss Nelson over a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, following the 23-year-old's blockbuster winning goal against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Nelson, who graduated through the club's famed Hale End academy, has struggled with injuries and earning consistent game-time since making his debut under Arsene Wenger in 2018. After loan spells in Europe at Hoffenheim under Julian Nagelsmann and Feyenoord under Arne Slot, he was expected to leave last summer – but again suffered an injury setback.
Despite his contract coming to a close at the end of this season and six other options in the Arsenal side ahead of him now, though, Nelson has still earned minutes in the Europa League and before the Bournemouth fixture, netted twice off the bench against Nottingham Forest.
With Nelson a free agent in the summer, however, the Mail (opens in new tab) says that, "discussions over an extension are underway, with hope growing that the intention from all parties is to agree on a deal for Nelson to stay."
The report also claims that "Arsenal are confident the winger wants to remain in north London, raising hope that a positive resolution can be found."
Arteta has consistently brought Nelson into the side when fit and even started him in his first game in management – another fixture against Bournemouth in December 2019.
The winger was hugely rated as a youth player at the Hale End academy and played alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho in the England youth set-up. The goal prompted Ian Wright to tell Match of the Day viewers (opens in new tab), "I'm so happy for Reiss after everything that has happened to him at Arsenal," in reference to his struggles for consistency.
The contract offer would certainly suggest that in the mid-term at least, Nelson is a part of Arteta's plans – though an extension to his deal would protect his value, should Arsenal wish to sell. West Ham United and Crystal Palace have been linked with the star.
Nelson is valued at just €7 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
