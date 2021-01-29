Arsenal transfer news: Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants Gunners exit to boost England chances

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave Arsenal on loan this month to improve his chances of featuring in England’s European Championship squad, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has won three senior caps under Gareth Southgate, but at club level he has been restricted to 11 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season.

The Mirror reports that the midfielder wants to find another club in January to ensure he's in frame when Southgate names his England squad for the postponed tournament this summer.

Clubs across the Premier League are likely to consider making a move, and Wolves could come back in for the player after failing in a bid to land him last summer.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the versatile midfielder, who has struggled for opportunities in recent weeks.

Maitland-Niles has started just five league games this season but earned regular selection in the Europa League group stages.

International football is very important to him and with Southgate making it clear that he wants his players to be playing regularly, an exit could be the best solution.

