Arsenal report: FIVE stars up for sale following title race collapse
Arsenal look to be out of the title race – and may react with a shock overhaul of the squad
Arsenal could be set for a surprise rebuild this summer, as five stars have emerged as possibilities to move on.
The Gunners are top of the Premier League but were hammered last night by an impressive Manchester City side 4-1, handing the Citizens the advantage in the title race. Pep Guardiola's side are two points behind with two games in hand – and will realistically have to lose three of their last seven fixtures to hand the title to Arsenal.
Despite a stunning campaign, Mikel Arteta has the second-youngest squad in the league behind Southampton – and now may look to upgrade in several areas in order to cut the gap between his team and City.
Emile Smith Rowe, yet to start a single game all season, has been earmarked for departure by Football365 (opens in new tab), with former Gunners manager Unai Emery and Aston Villa fans of the No.10. Another academy graduate in Eddie Nketiah has struggled for starts since Gabriel Jesus returned to fitness, with FootballFanCast (opens in new tab) suggesting he could be cast replaced easily by youngster Khayon Edwards.
A third Hale Ender, Folarin Balogun, is on loan at Reims, with reports of RB Leipzig refusing to pay €35 million (opens in new tab) for the striker emerging this week. This certainly suggests the New York City-born forward is up for sale, with Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan also interested.
As far as more senior players go, The Sun have labelled it "increasingly likely" that Kieran Tierney moves to Newcastle United. Pursuits for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, meanwhile, have put Thomas Partey's future in doubt, with the Ghanian performing particularly below his level in recent weeks.
With almost every player in the side signed by Arteta now after three and a half years in charge, the Spaniard may choose to refresh and refocus this summer with an influx of Champions League money confirmed with a top-four finish.
The Gunners had been previously linked with a right-back, central midfielder and a "physical forward" but may now look to bring in a few other players, boosted by the sales of some big names.
Arsenal have five games left to play this season.
Arsenal are already being linked with a host of big names ahead of a summer back in the Champions League.
Mason Mount is an option in midfield, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby rumoured in the attack. Both Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Crystal Palace star Wilf Zaha are on the radar, too. Younger stars are interesting the Gunners, too: Vitor Roque might end up at the Emirates, while Flamengo's Matheus Franca is being watched.
Meanwhile, cult hero Mathieu Flamini has refused to rule out a move to buy Arsenal.
