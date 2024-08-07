Arsenal have agreement for signing, with decisive offer imminent: report

Arsenal have only signed two players this summer. It looks, however, as if another is just around the corner, following a major agreement.

The Gunners started the window by triggering David Raya's loan move from Brentford, before adding Riccardo Calafiori to bolster the defence. Outgoings have been prioritised, too, with Emile Smith Rowe leaving and Eddie Nketiah said to be close to following his fellow Hale End graduate out of the door.

It appers as if Arsenal aren't done in the transfer window just yet, though. Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to want to add another midfielder and another forward, with his side's final two preseason friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Lyonnais on the horizon.

Calafiori has joined Arsenal (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet El Diario Vasco has provided an update on Mikel Merino's move to the Emirates Stadium, claiming that the Euro 2024 winner has been waiting since May for the move. Terms are agreed with the midfielder over his move.

Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa this week described Merino's transfer to N5 as “a certain thing”, but there has been a hold-up. The Gunners are yet to make an offer to his employers, Real Sociedad, though it is claimed that this will happen this week.

Arsenal are said to be delaying slightly, given that the ball is “in their court”, as per El Diario Vasco. Arsenal could expect to pay as little as £25 million, too, for the player – with the report affirming the likelihood of the move going through in the “coming days”.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this one is as good as done, with there likely to be little issue over the fee. Merino has been convinced by Arsenal's project, rejecting Barcelona for a return to the Premier League – where he spent a season with Newcastle United – underlining quite how impressive Arteta's pull now is, having convinced Calafiori to move to England and reject the advances of Juventus.

Merino is all but certain to move to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merino is the perfect profile for Arsenal's left-sided No.8 role. As a left-footed duel-winning machine, he can overlap Gabriel Martinelli out wide and be relied on in the press, making him a bargain given his experience.

Transfermarkt currently values the 28-year-old at €50 million. His contract expires next summer.

