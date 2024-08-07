Arsenal have agreement for signing, with decisive offer imminent: report

Arsenal are on the brink of another signing, as Mikel Arteta looks to go one step further in the Premier League

Arsenal have only signed two players this summer. It looks, however, as if another is just around the corner, following a major agreement.

The Gunners started the window by triggering David Raya's loan move from Brentford, before adding Riccardo Calafiori to bolster the defence. Outgoings have been prioritised, too, with Emile Smith Rowe leaving and Eddie Nketiah said to be close to following his fellow Hale End graduate out of the door.

