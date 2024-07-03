Arsenal have bid for the star of the summer - with 'bargain move' beckoning: report

Arsenal are looking to bring in one of the biggest stars of the summer in one of the transfer window's best deals.

The Gunners have been slow to move since the transfer window opened, seemingly waiting to sell the likes of Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale. David Raya is expected to be confirmed but concrete links with new signings are scant at the moment.

Nevertheless, the best piece of business might just be around the corner, according to new reports.

David Raya looks set to join Arsenal permanently (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish publication AS, Arsenal have “put money on the table” for Euro 2024 superstar, Nico Williams, in what “seems like a bargain”.

The winger has shone for Spain so far at the tournament and is said to be coveted by the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona. Fellow Spanish outlet ABC has backed up the claims of the Gunners' contact over Williams, however, with manager Mikel Arteta wanting to bring in cover in attack this summer.

Barça seemingly have to sell Raphinha if they are to move for Williams – and with time running out, it seems as if the Premier League clubs are moving ahead for the Athletic Club attacker. This new report may have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

SPORT in Spain says that the Basque star wants Barcelona – meaning that any approach for him from Arsenal could well be in vain. The idea that they've “put money on the table” for a player with a release clause doesn't tally up, either – unless they've bid below the €58 million needed to trigger a sale.

Nico Williams is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could well be yet another example of an overseas club using the wealth of the Premier League to hurry up a league rival into making a bid for one of their players. We're currently seeing it with Riccardo Calafiori, who apparently has an agreement with Juventus, despite constant links with Arsenal (and Chelsea, as it happens). Coincidence?

Williams has wage demands that could stretch to £300,000 a week, according to HITC. Perhaps he's beyond Arsenal's wage structure anyway.

