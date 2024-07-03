Arsenal have bid for the star of the summer - with 'bargain move' beckoning: report
Arsenal are in for one of the summer's biggest stars - and might be about to get him for an incredibly reasonable price
Arsenal are looking to bring in one of the biggest stars of the summer in one of the transfer window's best deals.
The Gunners have been slow to move since the transfer window opened, seemingly waiting to sell the likes of Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale. David Raya is expected to be confirmed but concrete links with new signings are scant at the moment.
Nevertheless, the best piece of business might just be around the corner, according to new reports.
According to Spanish publication AS, Arsenal have “put money on the table” for Euro 2024 superstar, Nico Williams, in what “seems like a bargain”.
The winger has shone for Spain so far at the tournament and is said to be coveted by the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona. Fellow Spanish outlet ABC has backed up the claims of the Gunners' contact over Williams, however, with manager Mikel Arteta wanting to bring in cover in attack this summer.
VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)
Barça seemingly have to sell Raphinha if they are to move for Williams – and with time running out, it seems as if the Premier League clubs are moving ahead for the Athletic Club attacker. This new report may have to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
SPORT in Spain says that the Basque star wants Barcelona – meaning that any approach for him from Arsenal could well be in vain. The idea that they've “put money on the table” for a player with a release clause doesn't tally up, either – unless they've bid below the €58 million needed to trigger a sale.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could well be yet another example of an overseas club using the wealth of the Premier League to hurry up a league rival into making a bid for one of their players. We're currently seeing it with Riccardo Calafiori, who apparently has an agreement with Juventus, despite constant links with Arsenal (and Chelsea, as it happens). Coincidence?
Williams has wage demands that could stretch to £300,000 a week, according to HITC. Perhaps he's beyond Arsenal's wage structure anyway.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal want defensive upgrades, say reports. The Gunners are working on a deal for Jules Kounde and have bid for Riccardo Calafiori. Their first deal of the summer appears to be done, though William Saliba a target for PSG and Real Madrid and one star looks set to leave.
Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
‘He was a genius. Everyone loved him, he made training really difficult but enjoyable, what Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been doing, he was doing in 1996’ Alan Shearer on the manager who was decades ahead of his time
Liverpool transfer plans leaked in interview, following defender's talks with Arne Slot