Arsenal hopeful of landing 'the next Thierry Henry' following fresh links: report

Arsenal want a player who's been compared to the legendary Thierry Henry – and have been handed renewed hope that a deal could be on the cards.

The Gunners landed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino over the summer, while signing David Raya permanently, following his loan move from Brentford, and tying up a move for Raheem Sterling on Deadline Day. Arsenal were widely expected to bring in a centre-forward but chose to stick with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as options up front.

But that may change with Jesus linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are said to have rejected an offer for the Brazilian – but with manager Mikel Arteta's dream target seemingly available, the opportunity may be opening up for a seismic transfer in North London.

A major Arsenal target – likened to Thierry Henry – is deliberating his next move

Thierry Henry signing for Arsenal in 1999 (Image credit: John Gichigi /Allsport)

Across a little over eight years – and two memorable spells – Thierry Henry rewrote the expectation of any forward at Arsenal, becoming FourFourTwo's greatest-ever Premier League player in that time. So much so that while Kai Havertz has actually shone, links with other attacking options for Arteta still persist.

Whispers of Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak making the move down south refuse to go away – ever since Arsenal were in talks with the player while at Real Sociedad, back in the winter window of 2022, as per OneFootball. Now, according to talkSPORT, they have been given another indication that Isak wants to move on from the Toon.

Alexander Isak is stalling over a move to Newcastle United (Image credit: Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

The Swedish striker is stalling over a new contract on the Tyne and has reported asked to be the highest-paid player at the club. He has also requested a release clause, suggesting that he would like to move on with a swift transfer that doesn't get drawn out.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would likely use Isak as a multifunctional tool. The 25-year-old can play up front but lacks the same hold-up play and aerial superiority of Havertz: luckily though, the pair could play in tandem, either with Isak on the left, in place of Gabriel Martinelli, or with Havertz as an advanced midfielder, with Declan Rice dropping to the No.6 role.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just a few weeks ago, Isak was ranked sixth in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-forwards in the world. We even noted the similarities with Henry in our praise of the 25-year-old, who has the same posture, ability to cut in from the right and pace.

“It's also another aspect of his personality,” we wrote. “Isak plays with sheer arrogance that he knows he can beat you for pace and explosive movement. He's gone from a big gamble for the price to one of the world's greatest – and he's been fully worth the money.”

VIDEO Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Isak would be the perfect forward for the Gunners – despite this renewed optimism that he could be on the radar, however, the deal would not be an easy one to get done in the slightest. The latest twist in the Premier League's Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules could unshackle Newcastle from the financial restraints they've felt since being bought out by wealthy Saudi owners – and there may be no issue in giving Isak a salary that he demands when contract talks roll around.

Isak is worth €75 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.