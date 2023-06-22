Arsenal in contact with Juventus over £45m star sale: report

Arsenal have been approached by Juventus over the sale of one of their biggest stars this summer.

The Gunners are pursuing deals for a number of targets, with Declan Rice thought to be the priority transfer this summer – but there will be outgoings, too. Mikel Arteta has plenty of fringe players who will need to find new clubs this summer.

Granit Xhaka has been touted for transfer with Bayer Leverkusen interested – and now his midfield partner of the last three years looks to be leaving, too.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal appears to be leaving (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have received contact from Italian giants Juventus over the potential sale of Thomas Partey, who joined the club as one of Arteta's first signings three years ago.

Romano states that Saudi Arabian clubs have also been in touch, offering €40 million over three instalments. It now looks likely that Rice could well be a replacement for the Ghanaian.

Partey has been one of Arteta's most important players over the past two years – but his time in north London hasn't been smooth sailing. The former Atletico Madrid man has had a number of injury problems that have prevented him from building up steam in a red and white shirt and towards the end of the 2022/23 season, he lost his place in the team.

Jorginho stepped into the breach following Partey's poor performances in Arsenal's run-in – and with the north Londoners also said to be chasing Romeo Lavia of Southampton, there could be two new midfielders competing for the No.6 spot next term.

Thomas Partey looks like ending his three-year stint in north London (Image credit: Getty images)

Partey is now 30 years old. With a contract that expires in two years' time, now is the optimum time for the Gunners to move him on.

The midfielder is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

