Arsenal in stunning transfer u-turn, seeing wantaway star staying put: report

Arsenal have had a change of heart in the transfer market, with a significant u-turn being reported in their summer plans.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of last season's second-placed finish. Mikel Arteta is also rumoured to be seeking a full-back and another midfielder.

In the opposite direction, Folarin Balogun – who scored his first international goal for the United States – looks to be on his way out of north London. But one star whose transfer seemed inevitable could yet stay put, according to one report.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has big plans this summer (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to FootballTransfers, Kieran Tierney has talks with Arsenal and now looks like remaining a member of the squad next season.

The Scottish left-back has barely featured in the last 12 months, following the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked with his signature.

According to this new report, however, Arteta plans to line up with a back three more often next season and would like Tierney to stay, with talks "progressing" over him rejecting a move away from north London.

It is certainly possible that Arteta would like to have a similar dynamic on his left side to the one that he introduced last season with Ben White. Whether he trusts Tierney in possession enough is another matter, with the 26-year-old starting just six times all season in the Premier League, despite being named in the squad for all 38 matchdays.

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney looked close to an exit towards the end of last season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In the final two games of the season, Arteta opted for Jakub Kiwior at left-back despite an injury to Zinchenko, seemingly confirming that the Pole is now the second choice in the role.

Tierney is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join and Ilkay Gundogan is wanted, too. Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too – with William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey all wanted by clubs overseas.

Jay Bothroyd, meanwhile, has told FFT that the Gunners perhaps surprisingly, should be in the market for a striker.