Arsenal surprisingly pursuing relegated midfielder as alternative target: report
Arsenal are said to have cooled interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo, turning to a star who faced the drop last season
Arsenal have turned attentions to a midfielder who was relegated from the Premier League last season, as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his squad.
The Gunners are looking in pole position to land Declan Rice this summer, with The Guardian reporting that the move for West Ham United captain Rice is "progressing quickly" – but Arteta would ideally love another midfielder.
Earlier this week, a source told Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips that Arsenal had a bid ready for Blues target Moises Caicedo irrespective of the Rice deal – but since, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that, "It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks," about the Ecuadorian.
According to The Independent, the Gunners have turned their attention to Southampton star, Romeo Lavia.
The Belgian joined the south coast side from Manchester City last summer but could not prevent the Saints from a descent into the Championship, despite impressive performances.
A lower cost option to Caicedo, Lavia is still just 19 and stylistically, is very similar to Thomas Partey, Arsenal's first-choice No.6 for much of Mikel Arteta's tenure.
Not only would the teenager be an option to groom for the position in the long-term, he could be moulded into more of a No.8, or even an inverted right-back, where Partey slotted in for the final two matches of the Premier League season last term.
Now is the opportune time to do business, too. Lavia has a clause in his contract that comes into effect next summer, allowing City to re-sign him.
The midfield starlet is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.
Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join and Ilkay Gundogan is wanted, too. Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too – with William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey all wanted by clubs overseas.
Jay Bothroyd, meanwhile, has told FFT that the Gunners perhaps surprisingly, should be in the market for a striker.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs