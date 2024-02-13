Arsenal losing patience with Kai Havertz - and could SELL the German this summer: report

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has been disappointing to the club hierarchy, who will look to sell him this summer.

That's according to an incredible report coming out of Spain following the German having netted five times in 33 appearances for the Gunners this term. Havertz only moved to north London last summer after three seasons with Chelsea where he scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final.

But having failed to hold down a regular spot in any position under Mikel Arteta, there have been some Arsenal fans who have questioned where the 24-year-old fits into the side.

Mikel Arteta has used Havertz consistently – but in different roles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes says Arteta will cash in on Havertz after “losing patience” with the star.

Though the attacker has had his doubters this term, offloading him would be seen as a major shock – and seems fairly unbelievable right now given the patience that has been afforded already. Arteta has backed Havertz publicly in the media, used him in the biggest games for the Gunners and in recent times, the former Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen star has more than shown his worth as a focal point in attack.

Havertz has played predominantly in midfield for Arsenal but has also functioned as a No.9, winning the physical battle in the 3-1 win against Liverpool, while changing games against the likes of Manchester City, Brentford and Chelsea to win aerial duels and provide an outlet.

Havertz has shown his worth in big games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Arteta told the media how he'd used a metaphor about charming his wife to motivate Havertz.

The German is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt.

