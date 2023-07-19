Arsenal receive offer for £72m winger from Saudi Arabia, as Mikel Arteta continues his overhaul: report

Arsenal are set to cut ties with a £72 million winger, following an offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League team.

The Gunners have recently smashed their transfer record on England international Declan Rice but would like to continue the spending this summer. Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports this week that it is still early in the transfer window with more business to be done, as his side prepares to face an MLS All-Stars team in the United States on Thursday.

At this stage, however, with £200 million or so invested in the squad, Arsenal are going to have to speculate to accumulate – and getting players out of the door will be key in bringing in new faces.

CBS Sports have claimed that one Saudi Arabian side have made an enquiry into the status of Nicolas Pepe, who was the record signing at the Emirates Stadium before Rice joined the club last week.

Pepe signed for £72m in 2019 under previous boss Unai Emery but Arsenal are prepared to take a huge loss on the Ivorian. With Pepe earning a significant salary, just getting him off the wage bill will give Arteta more leeway to bring in fresh faces.

Arsenal have even redistributed the No.19 that Pepe was first given when he arrived from Lille. Leandro Trossard now wears the squad number, with his predecessor out on loan at Nice last term.

The north Londoners are thought to be in the market for a right-winger to provide adequate cover for Bukayo Saka – something that Pepe has been unable to do under Arteta. The 28-year-old only managed a measly 16 goals in 80 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal are also thought to be looking to sign another midfielder, with Moises Caicedo high on their wishlist.

Pepe is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt.

