Arsenal receive offer for £72m winger from Saudi Arabia, as Mikel Arteta continues his overhaul: report
Arsenal are going to move on one player who's been isolated from the group this summer – and Saudi Arabia might provide the answer
Arsenal are set to cut ties with a £72 million winger, following an offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League team.
The Gunners have recently smashed their transfer record on England international Declan Rice but would like to continue the spending this summer. Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports this week that it is still early in the transfer window with more business to be done, as his side prepares to face an MLS All-Stars team in the United States on Thursday.
At this stage, however, with £200 million or so invested in the squad, Arsenal are going to have to speculate to accumulate – and getting players out of the door will be key in bringing in new faces.
CBS Sports have claimed that one Saudi Arabian side have made an enquiry into the status of Nicolas Pepe, who was the record signing at the Emirates Stadium before Rice joined the club last week.
Pepe signed for £72m in 2019 under previous boss Unai Emery but Arsenal are prepared to take a huge loss on the Ivorian. With Pepe earning a significant salary, just getting him off the wage bill will give Arteta more leeway to bring in fresh faces.
Arsenal have even redistributed the No.19 that Pepe was first given when he arrived from Lille. Leandro Trossard now wears the squad number, with his predecessor out on loan at Nice last term.
The north Londoners are thought to be in the market for a right-winger to provide adequate cover for Bukayo Saka – something that Pepe has been unable to do under Arteta. The 28-year-old only managed a measly 16 goals in 80 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.
Arsenal are also thought to be looking to sign another midfielder, with Moises Caicedo high on their wishlist.
Pepe is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.
The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.
Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs