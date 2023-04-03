Arsenal report: €60m Brazilian wonderkid set for move

Arsenal are poised to add another superstar Brazilian to their ranks, beating serious competition to a much-coveted wonderkid.

Last summer, the Gunners made perhaps their biggest statement yet in the transfer market under Mikel Arteta, adding Gabriel Jesus to their squad as first-choice striker. The No.9 scored twice at the weekend and has added a steely mentality to Arsenal's title challenge.

The Gunners also have countrymen Gabriel in defence and Gabriel Martinelli on the left-wing, giving north London a Brazilian core. Jorginho is Italian but born in Brazil, while youngster Marquinhos, who joined last summer, is on loan at the moment.

Arsenal have plenty of Brazilian talent within their ranks (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab) are claiming that the Gunners are leading the race for the much-talked-about Vitor Roque of Athletico Panaraense.

Chelsea and Barcelona are both set to be chasing the teenager's signature, too. Roque has been compared with fellow samba superstar Endrick and is expected to make the move to Europe soon.

Arsenal's Brazilian sporting director Edu Gaspar has reportedly made strong contacts in his homeland and with some reports valuing Roque's release clause at €60 million (opens in new tab), this could be a huge statement from the league leaders.

Arteta reportedly wants to add more firepower to his squad – and will have Folarin Balogun returning from loan this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund and Jesper Lindstrom could both be Emirates Stadium-bound (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Principally a centre-forward, Roque can also function on either wing. It's possible that Arsenal could sign the talent before loaning him out – as they have done with Marquinhos.

Roque is valued at €14m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

