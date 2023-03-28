Arsenal report: 'The Danish Haaland' lined up in a surprise £30m move

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are in for 'the Danish Haaland' – and it's a move that could ruffle feathers of players already under contract

Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier match between Denmark and Finland at Parken on March 23, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal are in pole position to land the player dubbed the Danish version of Erling Haaland.

That's according to one surprising report that suggests that not just content with four options at No.9 next season, the Gunners will push to sign another striker. Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard as options in attack centrally.

That's as well as New York-born youngster Folarin Balogun, on loan in France at Reims with 17 league goals to his name this season. 

Despite this wealth in attack, Italian outlet Calciomercato have declared Arsenal as the frontrunners for Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund, ahead of Juventus and Manchester United.

Hojlund moved to Serie for around £15 million, with his value believed to be at least double that a year later. The Dane has scored five goals in the last week, however, on international duty, potentially raising his value once more. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on August 13, 2022 in London, England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of Hojlund (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Should it come down to a fight between Arsenal and United, however, Hojlund may well go for the latter – though he hasn't 

Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan, Hojlund said in January (opens in new tab). “So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course, that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point.”

Arsenal rumoured transfer target Rasmus Hojlund looks on during the Serie A match between Lazio and Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on 11 February, 2023 in Rome, Italy.

Rasmus Hojlund has shone in Serie A this term (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Hojlund may want to stay put in Bergamo for another year, given that he moved twice in 2022. In January, he was transferred to Sturm Graz, before Atalanta signed him just seven months later. 

The 20-year-old is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, sparking rumours that the Gunners could have to fight to keep their No.9. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified nine players who could leave this summer – while Rasmus Hojlund is a target up front, along with Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto.

Elsewhere, Gabri Veiga has been rumoured to be on Arsenal's radar, as has AC Milan star Brahim Diaz. Declan Rice is thought to be this summer's big target, with Oleksandr Zinchenko sharing a word with him when Ukraine played England, setting tongues wagging. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 