Arsenal report: 'The Danish Haaland' lined up in a surprise £30m move

Arsenal are in pole position to land the player dubbed the Danish version of Erling Haaland.

That's according to one surprising report that suggests that not just content with four options at No.9 next season, the Gunners will push to sign another striker. Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard as options in attack centrally.

That's as well as New York-born youngster Folarin Balogun, on loan in France at Reims with 17 league goals to his name this season.

Despite this wealth in attack, Italian outlet Calciomercato have declared Arsenal as the frontrunners for Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund, ahead of Juventus and Manchester United.

Hojlund moved to Serie for around £15 million, with his value believed to be at least double that a year later. The Dane has scored five goals in the last week, however, on international duty, potentially raising his value once more.

Should it come down to a fight between Arsenal and United, however, Hojlund may well go for the latter – though he hasn't

“Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan, Hojlund said in January (opens in new tab). “So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course, that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point.”

Hojlund may want to stay put in Bergamo for another year, given that he moved twice in 2022. In January, he was transferred to Sturm Graz, before Atalanta signed him just seven months later.

The 20-year-old is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

