Arsenal to strike deal for Ghanaian superstar – and trump Manchester United to the move: report
Arsenal have spent £200m this summer – but could still beat Manchester United to one Ghana star
Arsenal could be set to beat Manchester United to the signing of a £40 million Ghana international.
While it's usually Manchester United outspending Arsenal in the transfer market, the Gunners have spent almost four times as much as their rivals this summer. Declan Rice cost £105m the north Londoners, Kai Havertz £60m and Jurrien Timber £40m. United have so far only brought in Mason Mount for around £55m.
But though Mikel Arteta needs to shift deadwood in the next few weeks before making more signings, Arsenal could well gazump the Red Devils for one of their long-term targets.
The Mail reports that Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is being eyed in another £40m move from Ajax – potentially the second of Arsenal's window, following Timber.
Previously, The Mail have claimed that United have wanted Kudus, who worked with Ten Hag during his tenure at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The United manager has previously claimed that the attacker has "incredible potential" – but with United needing another forward, a goalkeeper and a defender before moving for another attacking midfielder, Arteta could pounce first.
"He did very well, you can see the incredible potential that boy has," Ten Hag told Ziggo Sport of Kudus after his Ajax side beat Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2020. "We will have a lot of fun with him. He can be used in several positions and that multifunctionality can help us well this year."
Kudus could play in a number of roles under Arteta. A left-footer able to travel with the ball and drive with intensity, he could well replace Granit Xhaka on the left of a midfield three, he could fill in as a false nine or he could play on the right as a backup to Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal could yet sell the likes of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun to finance another signing.
Kudus is valued by Transfermarkt at €40m.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.
The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.
Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs