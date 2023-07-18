Arsenal to strike deal for Ghanaian superstar – and trump Manchester United to the move: report

Arsenal could be set to beat Manchester United to the signing of a £40 million Ghana international.

While it's usually Manchester United outspending Arsenal in the transfer market, the Gunners have spent almost four times as much as their rivals this summer. Declan Rice cost £105m the north Londoners, Kai Havertz £60m and Jurrien Timber £40m. United have so far only brought in Mason Mount for around £55m.

But though Mikel Arteta needs to shift deadwood in the next few weeks before making more signings, Arsenal could well gazump the Red Devils for one of their long-term targets.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still wants new signings (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Mail reports that Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is being eyed in another £40m move from Ajax – potentially the second of Arsenal's window, following Timber.

Previously, The Mail have claimed that United have wanted Kudus, who worked with Ten Hag during his tenure at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The United manager has previously claimed that the attacker has "incredible potential" – but with United needing another forward, a goalkeeper and a defender before moving for another attacking midfielder, Arteta could pounce first.

"He did very well, you can see the incredible potential that boy has," Ten Hag told Ziggo Sport of Kudus after his Ajax side beat Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2020. "We will have a lot of fun with him. He can be used in several positions and that multifunctionality can help us well this year."

Kudus could play in a number of roles under Arteta. A left-footer able to travel with the ball and drive with intensity, he could well replace Granit Xhaka on the left of a midfield three, he could fill in as a false nine or he could play on the right as a backup to Bukayo Saka.

Mohammed Kudus is a target for Arsenal (Image credit: Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal could yet sell the likes of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun to finance another signing.

Kudus is valued by Transfermarkt at €40m.

