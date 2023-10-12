Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere in contention for surprise managerial role: report

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere could make his first step into senior management after making a strong impression while being in charge of Arsenal U18s.

Still only 31, Wilshere retired in July 2022, following an ill-fated few years at West Ham United, Bournemouth and Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF).

Since retiring, Wilshere managed the Arsenal youth side to the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup final during his first season in charge. While the young Gunners side lost to West Ham United 5-1, Wilshere's work with the side hasn't gone unnoticed, and he could be in line to take charge of a senior side for the first time in his fledgling managerial career.

Wilshere is thriving in his role as Arsenal U18s head coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic are reporting that Colorado Rapids made a formal approach to Arsenal to speak with Wilshere, and the former midfielder reportedly gave a good impression to the owners during the chat.

Colorado Rapids are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the same group which owns Arsenal. Regardless, the MLS side are looking to bring in their next manager after parting ways with Robin Fraser last month, with the club rock bottom of the Western Conference.

Wilshere need only look at the recent Birmingham City appointment of Wayne Rooney to see how managing in MLS could benefit his career - especially when considering his former England team-mate only managed a win percentage of 26.4 per cent during his season-and-a-half at DC United.

Wilshere could follow in the footsteps of Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

The current Arsenal youth boss has also been open to moving across the pond during his playing career, too. In 2020, he told Sky Sports that a new start in MLS could signal a fresh start for him after a torrid spell of injuries.

“I don’t think I’m too young for the MLS. I think there’s been a big improvement in that league. If the right opportunity came up I’d be open to it,” Wilshere said.

