Astori replaces injured Barzagli in Italy squad

Andrea Barzagli has been replaced by Davide Astori in the Italy squad for the upcoming internationals due to injury.

Centre-back Barzagli sustained a dislocated shoulder in Juventus' 2-1 victory over Chievo on Sunday, leaving the pitch after just five minutes.

The 36-year-old will consequently sit out the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein in Vaduz next Saturday and the prestigious friendly with Germany at San Siro three days later.

Coach Giampiero Ventura has opted to select Fiorentina defender Astori, an unused substitute in the last month's qualifiers against Spain and Macedonia, as his replacement.