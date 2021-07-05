Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet joins Cape Town City

Cape Town City FC have officially confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old has now returned to South African top-flight football after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract on a free transfer from GladAfrica Championship outfit Cape Umoya United.

Keet comes in to replace Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh, who parted ways with the club to join FC Groningen at the end of last season.

KEET JOINS! 🔥#WelcomeDarren 🧤 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/eBsIVVbJF6July 5, 2021 See more

The Citizens announced the news of their capture of Keet on their social media accounts early on Monday morning.

“Looking at my future plans, Cape Town was a good place to start, and obviously the opportunity arose,” Keet said.

“I want to a part of something big, I want to part of something extra special.

“Since I was young, one of the only things I’ve wanted to achieve was to be the best goalkeeper in South Africa. I’ve won all the trophies, I’ve had the experience of winning the PSL before, I definitely want more. I’m not coming here to settle for anything less…”