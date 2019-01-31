Barcelona bring forward Todibo arrival
Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo was due to join Barcelona in July but will now play for the LaLiga giants for the rest of this season.
Barcelona and Toulouse have reached an agreement for Jean-Clair Todibo to move to Camp Nou with immediate effect.
Earlier this month, the LaLiga champions secured the 19-year-old's services on a free transfer, with his Toulouse contract set to expire at the end of this season.
Todibo was set to join Barca on July 1 but the transfer has now been brought forward by six months at a reported cost of €2million, although terms have not been officially disclosed.
Viewed as one of the most promising defensive prospects in Ligue 1, Todibo has started 10 top-flight games this season and can also operate in holding midfield.
His contract with Barcelona will run until the end of the 2022-23 campaign and he takes squad number six, which was made vacant by Denis Suarez's loan departure to Arsenal.
Earlier on transfer deadline day, Barca secured the €12m capture of Atletico Mineiro right-back Emerson, who will acclimatise to LaLiga for the remainder of this season through a loan spell at Real Betis.
@jctodibo, our new number
pic.twitter.com/mWdIksN7Jg— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2019
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.