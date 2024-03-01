Barcelona set to REJECT £73m-a-year deal - in groundbreaking sponsorship move: report

Barcelona are reportedly ready to end their huge partnership with Nike and devise a groundbreaking new solution for their iconic kits.

Nike’s current deal with the Catalan giants is due to run until June 2028, with the American sportswear firm having produced Barca’s kits since 1998. The deal is said to be worth £73million to Barcelona each season.

But Spanish outlet Sport now claims the club are looking to end this arrangement, with their lawyers said to be confident that they would come out on top if an early end to the deal cannot be resolved amicably.

Barcelona have partnered with Nike since 1998 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma are said to be ready to pay the club more than £85million a season to land the contract, but Barcelona are looking at a new approach and are considering creating their own brand to manufacture their kit.

Joan Laporta, Barca’s club president, is believed to be in favour of this groundbreaking approach, which would see his club partner with a ‘large multinational’ to make and distribute kits.

Laporta discussed the current relationship with Nike last month, telling Marca: “We have some concerns and a situation that is not what we wanted.

“The operation has been deteriorating, we think [Nike] have breached the contract. And, in addition, the market pays us double. Puma? Don't make me name names.

“We are talking to Nike in times of difficulty, they have not presented themselves. In words, yes. When we have shown our teeth, they have made the effort but it is not enough.

“It is at this point that we want to find the best solution. There are three options: continue with them, accept what the market gives us and do it ourselves through BLM[Barca Licensing & Merchandising]. Barça brand? Yes. If you see what a shirt costs and at the price it is sold... We already make our clothes.”

