Barcelona transfer news: Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe signings "absolutely possible" for Barca

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa believes the double signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and PSG star Kylian Mbappe is possible after securing €250 million of investment.

The elections on 7 March will decide who takes charge of the Camp Nou club, with Freixa running alongside Joan Laporta and Victor Font.

Barca have been hit hard by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and are in a precarious position with enormous debts to repay.

But Freixa hinted that he will be able to finance a big summer of transfer activity from the club despite their apparent difficulties.

“We have closed an agreement with an investor who will contribute €250 million for Barca,” he told Marca (via Football Espana).

“For the 2021-22 season, we will be able to sign three stars, two in attack and one in defence.

“We have talked about the possibility of securing the signings for next season. Barca will have the competitive team that it has to have and that now it does not have."

He was then asked about the possibility of Barcelona signing Haaland and Mbappe, two stars of the future who lit up the Champions League last week for their respective clubs.

“It is absolutely possible, and this is what Barca must do; signing players of that level,” he added.

“We do have a maxim that we will never talk about players until we present them. It is a bad strategy because you serve other clubs on a plate so that they can step on the negotiation.”

