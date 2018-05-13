Barzagli credits Napoli for making Serie A interesting again

Juventus clinched a seventh straight Serie A crown on Sunday and Andrea Barzagli credited Napoli for making the competition interesting to foreign viewers once more.

The Bianconeri wrapped up the title with a game to spare courtesy of a 0-0 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, the site of their fourth successive Coppa Italia triumph just four days prior.

Napoli looked set to push Juve all the way by closing the gap to one point with a 1-0 win at the Allianz Stadium last month, but a defeat to Fiorentina and a draw against Torino proved fatal blows in their challenge.

Although the Turin giants' hegemony remains intact, the veteran centre-back was delighted to see Napoli stop their latest win from being a procession.

We made it again! Can‘t wait to receive the Scudetto next week for the third time... seven in a row for May 13, 2018

"We go into the history books after an exceptional year," Barzagli told Mediaset Premium.

"It wasn't easy, but we did a great job and will now celebrate with our fans. The most recent Scudetto always feels like the best, but seven in succession really is historic.

"Napoli had a very good season and maybe both of us deserved to win the title, but together we made Serie A captivating for those abroad once again. Perhaps the difference was that we were more consistent."

Barzagli's contract is set to expire next month, but the 37-year-old does not intend to hang up his boots.

He added: "Next year, I think I'll still be here battling away."