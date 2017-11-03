Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash

Bayern Munich will be without Joshua Kimmich for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

The champions confirmed via their official Twitter account that the Germany international has not travelled with the rest of the squad due to an upset stomach.

There have been reports Jerome Boateng could also be a doubt for the match at Signal Iduna Park, although he has not stayed behind in Munich.

The news is a blow for head coach Jupp Heynckes, who is already without Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery and Juan Bernat and is unlikely to have Thomas Muller back from a thigh injury.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to be fully fit, though, having sat out the Champions League win at Celtic this week.