Bayern Munich issue explosive statement over Thomas Tuchel leaving for Barcelona
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel insisted he could see himself managing in Spain, fueling rumours of a possible move to Barcelona.
Bayern Munich have issued a damning statement regarding the current speculation linking Thomas Tuchel with a potential move to Spain.
The former Chelsea boss was quizzed as part of a fans' forum over the weekend about his desire to coach elsewhere and left the door seemingly open for a move away.
Bayern have since responded with their own statement, claiming Tuchel was only “naturally providing information” on the matter.
Issued earlier today via their club website, the reigning German champions believe the links with Barcelona and their head coach are purely speculative.
“Tuchel never spoke about Xavi and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterwards,” the statement began.
“Our head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked by supporters on Sunday as part of a fan club visit about his coaching career and his previous experiences abroad at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and naturally provided information about this during the discussion
“He also answered general questions from fans about Spain as a footballing country. He never spoke about Xavi Hernández and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterwards
“We will no longer accept such non-factual statements directed against our coach, which always come from the same source.”
Xavi announced his decision to depart the Nou Camp earlier this week and Tuchel had been touted as a potential replacement.
Having won the La Liga title last season, the 2008 World Cup winner explained how 'citable differences' have led him to step away from the Catalan giants at the end of the season.
