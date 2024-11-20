Bayern Munich star talks future and Arsenal links

A member of Vincent Kompany's talented Bayern Munich side has declared his intentions to stay in Germany this winter.

Rumours had circulated that Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United were both considering a move for the German international, especially given he has started just one Bundesliga game so far this term.

But after speaking to the media on international duty, the 28-year-old expressed his intentions to stay at the Allianz Arena, despite there being just one year left on his current Bayern contract.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has spoken about his Bayern Munich future amid transfer speculation

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane in action for Germany, who had been linked with a move to the Premier League this winter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite not featuring as much as he would have liked under new boss Kompany, Leroy Sane says his intentions are to remain with Bayern for the foreseeable.

Having joined from Manchester City back in 2020, the 28-year-old has made 186 appearances for the German giants and is fully committed to extending his stay with the Bavarians.

Leroy Sane is going anywhere in January, despite Premier League speculation (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

"I have confidence in myself, in the situation and also in my club. We are in a transparent and relaxed exchange," Sane told Sport Bild.

"I feel really good, the talks with Vinni [Kompany], Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are very good and trusting. That’s why my thoughts are currently only on Bayern, we will see everything else in the next few weeks and months.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The topic [money] is not on my mind at all right now. And how much I earn is not my top priority. To be honest, I haven’t thought about it for a second."

Speaking about his relationship with Kompany, Sane said: "We both actually know each other well. Under Vinni, we play a good offensive style of football. We have fun on the pitch under his leadership, that is important to me and of course plays a role in my decision."

In FourFourTwo's view, a move back to the Premier League always looked unlikely for Sane, especially given how successful he has been at Bayern Munich ever since his switch back in 2020.

Arsenal would have been the most feasible destination, but for now, we can safely presume Sane will stay in Germany.